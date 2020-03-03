India bristles after UN rights chief moves Supreme Court over CAA

New Delhi: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in an unprecedented move which was sharply criticised by India.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the CAA is an internal matter of India and "no foreign party" has any locus standi on issues pertaining to the country's sovereignty.

India's permanent mission in Geneva was informed last evening by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that her office has filed an "intervention application" in the Supreme Court on the amended citizenship law, he said.

When asked whether the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) can approach the Supreme Court, an official familiar with the matter said it was for the apex court to decide.

The UN application came as the Indian government summoned the Iranian ambassador over tweets by foreign minister Javad Zarif condemning the “wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims” in the Delhi riots.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the new law.

The CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws. We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty.

--Raveesh Kumar, spokesman, External Affairs ministry

Raveeh Kumar said the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of its constitutional values.

"It is reflective of our long standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India," he said.

"India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court," the MEA spokesperson said.