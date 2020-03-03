Digvijay Singh: BJP bid to topple Kamal Nath govt

Bhopal: Congress veteran Digvijay Singh on Monday claimed that the BJP was plotting to topple Kamal Nath government. The former Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was offering Rs 25 cr to Rs 35 cr each to Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to switch sides and pull down the state Congress government, which enjoyed waferthin majority in the house.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan (former chief minister and BJP national vice-president) and Narottam Mishra (former minister) are wooing Congress MLAs to split the CLP in MP,” he told reporters.

“Each Congress MLA is being offered Rs 25 cr to Rs 35 cr by BJP. But, they (BJP) should remember that MP is not Karnataka and Congress MLAs in MP are not for sale,” he said while referring to the split in Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Karnataka leading to fall of Kumaraswamy government recently.

Chouhan, however, rubbished Singh’s claim, describing it as ‘outrageous.’ “He (Singh) is adept in spreading canards. He often gives such outrageous statements to remain in news. He may be making such baseless allegations to prove his relevance before the Chief Minister,” Chouhan said.