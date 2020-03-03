Coronavirus: One each in Delhi, Jaipur test positive

Later in the day, the Rajasthan government announced that an Italian tourist, who was admitted in a Jaipur hospital, was tested positive for Covid-19.

New Delhi: Three cases of coronavirus were reported in the country — one each in Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan.

“The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy. Further details of his travels are being ascertained,” said health minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which the Delhi patient was the passenger have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said.

The 69-year-old man has been placed under isolation at the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. The man is part of the group of 20 tourists, who are now in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Aviation regulator DGCA, meanwhile, “decided to expand the universal screening of all passengers arriving in flights from Italy and Iran (also) besides the flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thai-land, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.”

With previously reported three coronavirus cases from Kerala, who were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the total number of cases detected in India so far has risen to six.

The Union health minister also advised people to take precautions and in case of any symptoms of coronavirus report to the nearest public health facility. “People may pose their queries at the health ministry’s 24x7 control room at 011-23978046 or email at ncov2019@ gmail.com,” the health minister added.