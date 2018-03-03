NPP to form govt in Meghalaya with help of others: Conrad Sangma

NPP president Conrad Sangma said that his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties. (Photo: ANI)

Guwahati: The Congress, which ruled the frontier state of Meghalaya for the last 10 years failed to cross over the magic figure of 31 to form the government but managed to become the single largest party by winning 21 seats followed by its arch rival National People's Party (NPP) getting 19 seats.

However, the NPP exuded confidence that they would form the next government while asserting that the mandate of the people is for a change.

As the results for the elections indicated a hung house for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, NPP president Conrad Sangma said that his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to form the government. People are fed up with the corrupt Congress government and looking for a change," said Sangma, who was on his way to Shillong where all the elected representatives of all the political parties are arriving to start the process of forming a new government.

Sangma, son of veteran leader late PA Sangma, said results were still coming but the NPP will be in a position to form the government with the help of other parties.

According to available results for Meghalaya the Congress has emerged the single largest party with 21 seats followed by NPP winning 19 seats. The BJP candidates were elected on two seats.

The trump card is with regional political parties — United Democratic Party (UDP) winning on six seats, People's Democratic Front (PDF) getting four seats, Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) two seats and, Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement and NCP getting one each. Three independent candidates are also the most sought after.

Facing a Manipur like situation, the BJP has asked Assam minister Himanta

Biswa Sarma to rush to Meghalaya for holding talks with smaller parties and independents.

The AICC has also rushed senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong this morning to work out possible tie-ups with independents in Meghalaya to form a government there.

The Congress has been in power in Meghalaya since 2003 while the incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has been in the helm of affairs since 2010.

If insiders are to be believed, Meghalaya may have its first woman chief minister with NPP contemplating to float the name of former union minister Agatha Sangma, daughter veteran late leader PA Sangma.

However, NPP president refused to make any comment, sources in the party said that Sangma intend to continue as parliamentarian by giving reign of power to his sister in the state.