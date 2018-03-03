BJP committed to fulfil dreams of people from Northeast: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura where BJP has won in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP remains committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of people of Northeast. In his twitter, Modi said, "People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken! I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP and our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people."

The Prime Minister said, "Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind."

Read Also: NE poll results: BJP dethrones Manik 'Sarkar' in Tripura, gains in Nagaland

BJP has won the Tripura election with a thumping maority. BJP has bagged 43 seats out of 60 seats in Tripura while Left has managed to win mere 16 seats.

The Prime Minister said his party will not leave any stone unturned in transforming Tripura. Modi said, "2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards @BJP4Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP's win in Tripura is not an ordinary electoral victory. He said, "This journey from ‘Shunya’ (zero) to ‘Shikhar’ (top) has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta (workers) for working assiduously on the ground for years."

The Prime Minister further said that the historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. Modi said, "It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves."

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting the BJP. He said, "The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas (workers) for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people."

Narendra Modi also thanked the voters of Nagaland for their supporting BJP and its "valued ally" Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Modi said, "I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit."