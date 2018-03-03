Assembly polls: Left, BJP neck-and-neck in Tripura; Cong ahead in Meghalaya

Agartala/Kohima/Shillong: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in three Northeastern states -- Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura -- began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.

The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in all the three states and two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.

While the Congress has been ruling Meghalaya for 10 years, the Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003, except for a three-month period of President's rule in 2008.

Buoyed by the formation of governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is making a bid to expand its footprints in the region.

While Tripura went to the polls on February 18, elections were held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

Though the strength of each of the Assemblies in the three states is 60 members, voting was held for 59 constituencies in all of them, for different reasons.

In Nagaland, the BJP has joined hands with the NDPP that was floated by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The NDPP is contesting on 40 seats and the saffron party on 20.

The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state's inception in 1963, is contesting only in 18 seats, two less than the BJP.

Votes would be counted in presence of the candidates and agents under the supervision of the respective district returning officers and assistant returning officers, state Additional CEO N Moa Aier said.

LIVE UPDATES

10:12 am: Official trends now available for 29 seats in Tripura. The BJP-IPFT alliance is ahead in 16 and CPI(M) in 13.

10:00 am: Official trends now available for 24 seats in Nagaland. The BJP-NDPP alliance is ahead in ten, NPF in nine, Congress in one and others are leading in four.

9:53 am: Official trends now available for 26 seats in Meghalaya. The BJP is ahead in two, Congress in 11, NPP in four and others are leading in nine seats.

"Seeing the earlier trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP," says BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav.

9:39 am: The NPF is leading in 30 seats whereas the BJP-NDPP alliance is leading in 22 seats in Nagaland.

9:25 am: Meghalaya CM Mukul Sanga of the Congress leading from both the seats -- Ampati and Songsak -- he is contesting.

9:21 am: The ruling Naga People’s Front leading in nine seats and BJP-NDPP alliance in 13 seats in Nagaland.

9:13 am: Early trends show the Left and the BJP neck-and-neck in Tripura, with the CPI(M) leading in 25 seats and the BJP leading in 24 seats. Tripura CM Manik Sarkar is leading from his seat in Dhanpur, according to TV reports. In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 11 seats. In Meghlaya, the ruling Congress is leading in 11 seats.

8:04 am: Curfew imposed in Zunheboto and Wokha districts of Nagaland ahead of counting. One person was killed and three injured in a blast and clashes on the voting day in February 2.