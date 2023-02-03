  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2023 Both houses adjourne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Both houses adjourned amid ruckus over Adani issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 3, 2023, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 11:48 pm IST
Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Friday to reconvene on Monday as the Opposition members continued sloganeering, demanding a debate and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session amid Opposition's uproar over the Adani issue. Several Union ministers and senior BJP leaders attended the meeting. The Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion and a probe into the allegations levelled in the Hindenburg's Adani report.

A day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the Adani issue, at least 16 Opposition parties met on Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament on the issue and decided to step up their attack on the government, demanding an immediate discussion.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, the Opposition members were on their feet, shouting slogans and demanding an investigation into the Adani case.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to stop their protests and participate in the discussions. An unrelenting Opposition, however, continued their protests and sloganeering, forcing Birla to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm. The Opposition members continued with their demand after the House met for the second time in the day.

Amid sloganeering from the Opposition, Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, allowed the laying of parliamentary papers in the House. Agarwal urged the Opposition members to return to their seats and allow discussion on the "Motion of Thanks" on the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. As protests continued, he adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day.

Similar scenes played out in the Uppar House. First, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm and later for the day to reconvene on Monday.

As the House met in the morning, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the 15 adjournment notices filed by the members of several Opposition parties to discuss the Adani issue. As the uproar continued, the chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 pm. When the Rajya Sabha reconvened after lunch, the Opposition members continued their demand, while Dhankhar urged the members to maintain order and allow the House's business to be taken up.
As the Opposition members continued their protest, the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day.

Among the 16 parties whose leaders met in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge are the Congress, DMK, SP, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, JDU, CPM, CPI, NCP, NC, IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), K.C. (Thomas) and the RSP.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Opposition's demand remains the same. "Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions forced by the Prime Minister to invest in the Adani Group," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been alleging that the investments made by the public sector undertakings — LIC and SBI — into the Adani group have been forced by the Prime Minister.

The government, meanwhile, has not responded to the issue so far. The Adani Group stocks, where LIC is heavily invested, have lost over $100 billion in value since a tiny New York short seller came out with a damning report alleging financial and accounting fraud by the ports-to-energy conglomerate. The Adani Group has denied all charges and called the report malicious and full of lies.

As the slide in Adani Group stocks continued in the markets on Friday, the Opposition said the rout has threatened the value of investments made by the LIC and public sector banks.

...
Tags: narendra modi, hindenburg report on adani group, joint parliamentary committee, adani issue


Related Stories

Oppn gives adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout
All-party meeting in Parliament begins, Congress leaders absent

Latest From Nation

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of making baseless phone-tapping allegations after TD chief Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his entry into Telugu Desam. (Representational Image Source:Twitter/kakanigovardhan)

Naidu tapped, trapped MLA Kotamreddy: Kakani

The MLA Chittibabu told Deccan Chronicle that the state government had released funds for the development of the roads for National Highways and not for Panchayat Raj Roads. He said that after releasing the funds, all roads and drainage works would be taken up immediately (Representaional Image: Twitter/@ysrcpkcb))

P.Gannavaram MLA faces embarrassment from people

At present, Tarakarathna is being treated at Narayana Hrudaya in Bengaluru where he had been admitted after he suffered a massive heart attack while attending the padayatra of TD general secretary N. Lokesh in Kuppam. (Twitter)

Tarakarathna to be shifted abroad for treatment

Some farmers of Rati village who had lands in the bordering villages, in Thanur mandal of Telangana, are getting Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema. (DC File Image)

Many Maharashtra farmers getting Rythu Bandhu and Bheema in bordering villages



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition seeks JPC probe on Adani stock rout; force adjournments in LS, RS

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge with other opposition parties MPs addresses the media at Vijay Choek during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Cong members give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Adani crisis, border skirmish

Congress members Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Thursday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border. (PTI)

First budget of 'amrit kaal' lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others during presention of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Sonia Gandhi to attend Prez address as Kharge, other Cong MPs stuck in Srinagar

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->