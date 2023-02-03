  
Nation, Current Affairs

Additional forces deployed at Secretariat after fire incident

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 3, 2023, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 8:50 am IST
Police officers deployed outside the Secretariat also refused to divulge any information on the incident. (DC Image/ Deepak Deshpande)
HYDERABAD: After the fire incident early on Friday morning, at least five platoons of armed police personnel were deployed at the Secretariat.

Initially, the police had claimed that the fire was a minor one. Later, they said that it was a drill for fire, police and emergency services personnel.

Unlike other days, when there is relatively less force outside the premises, the deployment of a large number of personnel raised questions.

Further, nobody was allowed to the spot where the fire broke out. The media was also not allowed to enter the Secretariat premises, citing “instructions from the top”. Police officers deployed outside the Secretariat also refused to divulge any information on the incident.

Commuters who tried to stop their vehicles to look at the building were asked to move away.

