Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2022 Vote for AAP this ti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vote for AAP this time for sake of Goa's future: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress workers

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
Kejriwal said that the BJP has been in power in Goa since the last 15 years, but it has not done anything for the state
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media at Cidade de Goa Dona Paula, in Goa, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media at Cidade de Goa Dona Paula, in Goa, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a strong pitch to the supporters and workers of other political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls for the sake of their own future as well as that of the coastal state.

He said they can vote for the AAP without having to change their party affiliation.

 

Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10. The AAP is contesting all the Assembly seats in the state.

"I am here to address those people who are supporters and voters of BJP, Congress or any other political party. I am not asking them to join AAP. You can remain in your party, but for your own sake, future of Goa and future of your family, vote for AAP this time," he said while talking to reporters.

Kejriwal said that the BJP has been in power in Goa since the last 15 years, but it has not done anything for the state. "This time, vote for AAP and you will see a change in the state," he said.

 

Congress has ruled Goa for several years, but it has been turned into a "cadre feeder" for the BJP, he said, adding, "People join Congress to become a leader and then switch to BJP."

Congress has no agenda for Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister alleged.

Similarly, the workers and supporters of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) should know that their parties will not be forming a government in the state.

"What is the use of voting for such a party? Don't let votes be divided," he said.

 

While the MGP had joined hands with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress has forged a tie-up with the GFP for the Assembly polls.

Kejriwal claimed that if the AAP comes to power in Goa, each family in the state will get financial benefits to the tune of Rs 10 lakh through various social welfare initiative over the next five years.

He said the BJP is openly claiming that they will form the government in the state even if it wins eight seats. "Can anybody get more audacious than this?" he asked.

...
Tags: arvind kejirwal, goa elections, goa elections 2022
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Latest From Nation

Protestors burn the new Salary payslips at Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (DC)

Thousands of employees march to Vijayawada protesting pay revision

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Provide online classes: Telangana HC tells government

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

The party has also asked all the states to organise a programme to explain the merits of the budget to the people. (PTI)

BJP deploys office bearers, MPs to explain merits of Union Budget to masses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports over 1.72 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,008 fatalities

A health worker quenches his thirst during a break while taking nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

'That's my right': Speaker Om Birla schools Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP deploys office bearers, MPs to explain merits of Union Budget to masses

The party has also asked all the states to organise a programme to explain the merits of the budget to the people. (PTI)

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

A man uses an umberella during rains, near Akshardham temple, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->