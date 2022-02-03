Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2022 Thousands of employe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thousands of employees march to Vijayawada protesting pay revision

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2022, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2022, 1:44 pm IST
Agitating employees and teachers from across Andhra Pradesh undertook the 'Chalo Vijayawada' rally
Protestors burn the new Salary payslips at Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (DC)
Amaravati: Thousands of Andhra Pradesh government employees and teachers marched on the streets of Vijayawada city in protest against the recent pay revision on Thursday.

The BRTS Road resembled a sea of humanity as the agitating employees and teachers from across Andhra Pradesh undertook the 'Chalo Vijayawada' rally demanding the government immediately withdraw the "dark orders" related to pay revision.

 

"This is a historic struggle. Lakhs of employees are behind us. Even the police are behind us," the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee leaders said, addressing the large gathering.

They rejected the ruling YSR Congress' claim that vested interests were behind the employees' agitation.

"This government should realise what the power of employees is. Once we go on indefinite strike from February 7, the government will only be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people," the Struggle Committee leaders said.

 

They said staff of electricity department and the State Road Transport Corporation too would be joining the indefinite strike.

For the past few days, the AP government employees, teachers and pensioners are strongly opposing the recent pay revision, saying it was detrimental to their interests.

Rather than a hike, the salary revision orders only resulted in pay cuts to all, they said.

From February 5, the employees would adopt "non-cooperation", ahead of the indefinite strike from midnight of February 6, they added.

Tags: prc recommednations, andhra pradesh employees stir
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


