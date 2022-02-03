Provide online classes: Telangana HC tells government

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ensure that the online classes are provided to those school students, who are unable to attend physical classes due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility shall be provided to all the students of government and private schools. The SAT-classes must be conducted till the end of February, it has been directed.

The court also directed the State Government to ensure that appropriate Covid-19 protocol is being followed at Jeeyar Swamy Trust at Shamshabad, where Samatha Murthy idol unveiling and other rituals are underway.