Protesting Andhra Pradesh govt employees to start non-cooperation from Feb 5

State government employees of various departments on the way to BRTS road to participate in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, being organised by PRC Sadhana Samithi, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: Leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee announced the start of the indefinite strike by government employees in Andhra Pradesh from midnight, February 6. They would also start a non-cooperation movement from Feb 5 seeking cancellation of the new PRC and the solving of other issues.

Union leaders said that the government tried to thwart their protest rally with threats of Covid-linked restrictions but the employees “made it a big success.” They said the employees did not wish to have conflicts with the government but urged the government to fulfill their demands to avoid inconvenience to the people due to the indefinite strike.

PRCSC leader Venkateswarlu said even the police backed the Chalo Vijayawada rally. He refuted the allegation of YSRC leaders that vested interests were behind the agitation. The employees will start a non-cooperation movement from February 5 before starting the indefinite strike from February 7, he said.

Union leader Bandi Srinivasa said the government will be held responsible for any inconvenience the agitation caused to the people. The staff of the electricity department and the RTC too would join the strike, he said. He demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct fresh talks with the government employees to resolve issues.

Another strike-prompter Suryanarayana alleged that the government officials were played with figures vis-à-vis PRC and salaries.

Union leader Venkatramireddy said the employees are fighting not only for a new PRC but also for the cancellation of Contributory Pension Scheme and resolving the issues of APSRTC and Village and Ward Secretariat employees.