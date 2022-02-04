PM Modi to address his first virtual rally in Uttarakhand today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had addressed a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh recently, will address his first virtual rally in Uttarakhand on Friday. Mr Modi is likely to address four other virtual rallies in the hill state in the coming days. With the poll-bound state witnessing snowfall and rainfall, the BJP has made special arrangements in the 14 Assembly seats that the PM will address.

An estimated 56,000 people are expected to virtually join the rally in 14 Assembly constituencies. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP president Madan Kaushik will tune in to the Prime Minister's address from Almora. Former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat will watch the rally from Gangolihat in Pithoragarh district, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand election co-in-charge Locket Chatterjee from Jageshwar, former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal from Champawat and BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni from Lohaghat.

Following Covid protocol, 56 spots have been identified for people and party workers to participate.

On January 31, the Prime Minister addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

“There are 14 Assembly segments in Almora parliamentary constituency and four places have been identified in each of the segments where 1,000 people can gather physically to attend the Prime Minister’s virtual rally,” state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.