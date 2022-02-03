Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2022 NHRC notice to top b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NHRC notice to top bureaucrats on non-rehabilitation of people hit by Polavaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2022, 12:39 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2022, 12:39 am IST
The Commission said that the allegations were serious in nature and opined that the case involved grave human rights violations
The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao, who alleged that efforts to rehabilitate affected people were not taken up and sought the NHRC’s intervention in this regard. (DC Image)
 The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao, who alleged that efforts to rehabilitate affected people were not taken up and sought the NHRC’s intervention in this regard. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh as well as the secretary, Union ministry of Jal Shakti, directing them to submit a report on non-rehabilitation of displaced people affected by the Polavaram dam project in East and West Godavari districts on Wednesday.

The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao, who alleged that efforts to rehabilitate affected people were not taken up and sought the NHRC’s intervention in this regard.

 

The Commission considered the matter and stated that the facts of the case were disturbing. It said that the allegations were serious in nature and opined that the case involved grave human rights violations, adding that such cases were viewed seriously and issued directions to serve notices to the top bureaucrats and sought for a report to be submitted within a period of four weeks.

 

...
Tags: national human rights commission (nhrc), polavaram project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy talks to the media at his residence during the Union Budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022. (DC Image)

Kishan Reddy slams KCR for remarks on Constitution

GVMC employees stage protest against the implementation of PRC by the state government outside the GVMC Main Gate in Visakhapatnam. (DC File Image)

AP govt toughens stand, warns of police action if rally held

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao (left) and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:DC)

Telangana’s ‘jumbo’ Budget hopes go for a toss after Centre denies higher grants

White Marlin Fish. (Image for representational purpose)

Vizag fisherman killed by marlin in deep sea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

PM Modi addressing BJP workers on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Issue of irregularities in railway recruitment exam raised in Rajya Sabha

AISA, AIDSO, SFI, NSUI and AISF activists take part in a protest march against alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, during Bihar bandh, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->