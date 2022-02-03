NHRC notice to top bureaucrats on non-rehabilitation of people hit by Polavaram

The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao, who alleged that efforts to rehabilitate affected people were not taken up and sought the NHRC’s intervention in this regard. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh as well as the secretary, Union ministry of Jal Shakti, directing them to submit a report on non-rehabilitation of displaced people affected by the Polavaram dam project in East and West Godavari districts on Wednesday.

The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao, who alleged that efforts to rehabilitate affected people were not taken up and sought the NHRC’s intervention in this regard.

The Commission considered the matter and stated that the facts of the case were disturbing. It said that the allegations were serious in nature and opined that the case involved grave human rights violations, adding that such cases were viewed seriously and issued directions to serve notices to the top bureaucrats and sought for a report to be submitted within a period of four weeks.