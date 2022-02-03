Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2022 KCR is insecure abou ...
KCR is insecure about rise of BJP in Telangana, says BJP's DK Aruna

Published Feb 3, 2022, 9:40 am IST
Earlier on Tuesday, KCR expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and slammed the Centre
Hyderabad: DK Aruna, the National Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks on Union Budget 2022-23 and said "the KCR government is insecure about the rise of the BJP in the state."

Earlier on Tuesday, KCR expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

 

The BJP leader "We are all ashamed that Rao spoke in an insulting manner about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Central government during his press conference."

"Rao is frustrated and insecure about the rise of the BJP in Telangana," Aruna said.

"This KCR government is known for corruption. The chief minister promised the Dalits three acres of land but hasn't fulfiled his promises," the BJP leader alleged further.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

 

