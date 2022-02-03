Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2022 BJP has cost India j ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP has cost India jobs, made country weaker: Rahul in Lok Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 3, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Mr Gandhi said that the President’s address didn’t mention the challenges that the country faces, but listed the claims of the Modi govt
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, saying that it has not just weakened India internationally by isolating it, but also internally by using the judiciary, Election Commission and Pegasus to "destroy the voice of the Union of states".

In a fiery speech in Lok Sabha, Mr Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "idea of a king is back,” which the Congress had smashed in 1947.

 

India, he said, is facing the biggest unemployment crisis in 50 years with 3 crore people losing jobs in 2021, but instead of focusing on that, institutions are being captured and states are not being allowed to speak.   

"UPA government pulled 27 crore out of poverty and you have pushed 23 crore people back into poverty," Mr Gandhi said and accused the government of creating monopolies in the formal sector

“Today 10 richest people in India control wealth equivalent to 40 per cent of Indians,” he said.

The nation, he said, is at risk as it is completely isolated from outside and fighting inside, "And that is a very dangerous place for a nation to be," said Mr Gandhi.

 

“You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India,” he added.

Mr Gandhi said that the strategic goal of India’s foreign policy was to keep Pakistan and China separate. "What you have done is that you have brought them together. Don’t be under any illusion or underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. China has a plan," he said.  

"I am clearly stating in the house of Parliament that we have made a massive blunder and we need to make absolutely sure that we can defend ourselves against the Chinese. Because the Chinese will act,'' he said.

 

"We are surrounded by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan and China. Everywhere we are surrounded. We have been weakened. India is weaker than what it was 10 years ago," Mr Gandhi said, and added, "Ask yourself why you were not able to get a guest on Republic Day?”


Tearing into the government over unemployment, Mr Gandhi said because of "your flawed vision two Indias are being created.” One India of the rich and the other of the poor. "The gap between the two is growing," he said.

"You keep talking about Make in India, New India, Start-Up India… but joblessness is only increasing.. Make in India is not possible anymore. You have destroyed 'Made in India’… Our youth are not getting jobs and the jobs that were available have been lost because small industries which could have contributed to it have been destroyed,” Mr Gandhi said and added that in the last five years, manufacturing jobs have decreased by 46 per cent.

 

“You need to support small and medium industries, otherwise 'Make in India' is not possible. Small and medium industries are the only ones who can create jobs,” he said.

Mr Gandhi, who was the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Monday, began by saying that the President’s address didn’t mention the challenges that the country faces, but listed the claims of the Modi government.

 

Mr Gandhi said the income of 84 per cent of the people has declined and they are moving towards poverty.

"There are two visions — one is Union of states, union of languages, union of culture and a beautiful bouquet of flowers that can challenge any power in the world. Now there is another vision, a centralising vision, the vision of a king — the idea of a king," said Mr Gandhi and added that India cannot be ruled by a stick from the Centre. "You people have no idea of history because every time this has been attempted, the stick has been broken and smashed," said Mr Gandhi.

 

The debate on the Presidential address was initiated by BJP MP from Basti (UP) Harish Dwivedi who mainly highlighted the achievements of Mr Modi and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. The state is going to Assembly elections this month. Mr Dwivedi said due to the Modi government’s initiative, a grand Ram temple is being built at Ayodhya.

He slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly comparing Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and other renowned freedom fighters and said that the governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh have been working for the all round development of poor and marginalised sections of the society. He said that 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years and Rs 36,000 crore worth loans of the farmers were waived.

 

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 03 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao, who alleged that efforts to rehabilitate affected people were not taken up and sought the NHRC’s intervention in this regard. (DC Image)

Submit Polavaram report in four weeks: NHRC

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy talks to the media at his residence during the Union Budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022. (DC Image)

Kishan Reddy slams KCR over Ambedkar statue

GVMC employees stage protest against the implementation of PRC by the state government outside the GVMC Main Gate in Visakhapatnam. (DC File Image)

AP government employees invited for talks

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao (left) and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:DC)

Union Budget upsets TS plans for ‘jumbo’ Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

World looks for strong India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually delivers his Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha address for BJP workers, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022. (PTI Photo

Issue of irregularities in railway recruitment exam raised in Rajya Sabha

AISA, AIDSO, SFI, NSUI and AISF activists take part in a protest march against alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, during Bihar bandh, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->