Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2022 Another govt college ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Another govt college in Udupi denies entry to girls wearing hijab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 3, 2022, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2022, 8:45 pm IST
College authorities said that they had decided not to allow any additional attire other than the specified uniform
Sources said that some boys in the college had opposed Muslim girls wearing Hijab. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Sources said that some boys in the college had opposed Muslim girls wearing Hijab. (Photo: PTI/File)

Udupi: Even before the Hijab issue got a solution in the Women’s Government College in Udupi, a similar issue has cropped up in another government college in Kundapur of Udupi district.

Students wearing Hijab were not allowed entry into the college on Thursday. The Principal asked them not to enter the college by wearing Hijab.

 

“There are 28 students who attend classes wearing Hijab in the government PU College in Kundapur. They have been wearing it for many years. But today when 25 students came to the college (three were absent due to health issues) they were put out of the college gate,” Campus Front of India leader Nawaz told Deccan Chronicle.

“The students have been wearing Hijab for many years and the college authorities did not have any problem. But two days ago they suddenly asked the students not to wear. Yesterday a meeting was held where parents were invited. The parents made it clear that the students were wearing Hijab for many years,” he said.

 

“Today when the students came to the college, they were asked to get out of the gate. The 25 students were sitting outside the gate from 9 am to 3.30 pm hopeful that some officials will solve the problem. But nothing happened,” he said.

Sources said that some boys in the college had opposed Muslim girls wearing Hijab. The boys had also come with a saffron shawl on Wednesday. However, after warning they came to college without the saffron shawl on Thursday.

College authorities said that the College Development Authority had decided not to allow any additional attire other than the specified uniform.

 

...
Tags: hijab row, hijab ban
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi


Latest From Nation

West Bengal CM and TMC's re-elected Chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers after the party's organisational election, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee asks West Bengal govt officials to defy Governor

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on her at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Union Budget: Rs 2,553 crore allocated for Vizag based Waltair Railway Division

Protestors burn the new Salary payslips at Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (DC)

Thousands of employees march to Vijayawada protesting pay revision

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media at Cidade de Goa Dona Paula, in Goa, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Vote for AAP this time for sake of Goa's future: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee asks West Bengal govt officials to defy Governor

West Bengal CM and TMC's re-elected Chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers after the party's organisational election, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Vote for AAP this time for sake of Goa's future: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media at Cidade de Goa Dona Paula, in Goa, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India reports over 1.72 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,008 fatalities

A health worker quenches his thirst during a break while taking nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

'That's my right': Speaker Om Birla schools Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->