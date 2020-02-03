Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2020 YSRC puts up a show ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC puts up a show in Naidu’s village

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2020, 5:24 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 5:24 am IST
In a counter-attack, the Opposition party leaders also tried to hold a rally opposing the proposal before the start of the meet.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Tension was palpable in Naravaripalli, the home turf of Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday. The trigger came when YSR Congress decided to hold a huge public meeting in the village in support of three capitals and to create awareness on the importance of decentralisation.

However, it was foiled by the local police who denied permission to hold the rally leading to tension when a heated argument broke out between the TD supporters and police.

The local legislator and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy chose this tiny village, apparently to send a message to the TD leaders that the government would not be intimidated by their protests against the three capitals move.

