YSRC puts up a show in Naidu’s village

TIRUPATI: Tension was palpable in Naravaripalli, the home turf of Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday. The trigger came when YSR Congress decided to hold a huge public meeting in the village in support of three capitals and to create awareness on the importance of decentralisation.

In a counter-attack, the Opposition party leaders also tried to hold a rally opposing the proposal before the start of the meet.

However, it was foiled by the local police who denied permission to hold the rally leading to tension when a heated argument broke out between the TD supporters and police.

The local legislator and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy chose this tiny village, apparently to send a message to the TD leaders that the government would not be intimidated by their protests against the three capitals move.