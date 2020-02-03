Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2020 Uddhav defends CAA, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav defends CAA, rejects NRC for Maharashtra

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Thackeray and the Shiv Sena have been vocal supporters of the CAA, which is considered the precursor to the NRC.
Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in Maharashtra, arguing that it would make proving citizenship complicated for Hindus and Muslims.

Mr Thackeray, however,  defended the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which his Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, have opposed.

 

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said the CAA won’t take away anyone’s citizenship but rath-er grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

Mr Thackeray and the Shiv Sena have been vocal supporters of the CAA, which is considered the precursor to the NRC.

In an interview to the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the Chief Minister said, “The NRC will not be allowed in Maharashtra. Proving citizenship will be difficult for both Hindus and Muslims. I will not let that happen,” he said.

The Sena chief also reiterated that his party would continue to endorse Hindutva. “We have not abandoned Hindutva and will never do so,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

The Sena chief said: “Just that we have formed an alliance government in Maharashtra does not mean that we have changed our religion. We have not compromised anything on the ideology of Hindutva,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who is also the editor of Saamana, interviewed the Sena chief. A short clip of the interview was shared on Twitter while the full interview will be released in the coming days.

The Shiv Sena had earlier criticised the Narendra Modi government over the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC, both of which have led to protests across the country. The Sena had earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted a ‘Hindu-Muslim riot’ over the CAA. The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11. Those opposed to the legislation have argued that it violates the basic tenets of the Constitution.

However, the government and ruling BJP have been defending the Act, saying minority groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have no option but to come to India to escape religious persecution.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, national register of citizens
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Paramedical staff screen Indians after they arrive at New Delhi airport from China’s coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan on Sunday. India airlifted the second batch of 323 Indians on Sunday from Wuhan. — PTI

India suspends e-visas for visitors from China

The Congress would also demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the anti-CAA protests while replying to the motion of thanks, failing which they would wal-kout, the sources added.

Opposition all set to corner BJP on CAA

People block a road near the police headquarters to protest

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia again

Travellers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus stand outside Anna International Airport in Chennai on January 31, 2020. (AFP)

Tamil Nadu gets testing facility for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India suspends e-visas for visitors from China

Paramedical staff screen Indians after they arrive at New Delhi airport from China’s coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan on Sunday. India airlifted the second batch of 323 Indians on Sunday from Wuhan. — PTI

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia again

People block a road near the police headquarters to protest

India temporarily suspends e-visa for Chinese, foreigners in China

India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK. (Photo: File)

4 injured in grenade attack at CRPF personnel in J&K's Srinagar

A grenade was hurled at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Lal Chowk area of Srinagnar. (Representational Image)

Kerala worker with flu put under coronavirus watch in Assam

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham