Shaheen Bagh barricades opposed

New Delhi: Hundreds of locals on Sunday staged a demonstration near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, demanding the removal of barricades from the road connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj.

The locals demanded that the people, who have been sitting on dharna there for over a month to protest against the CAA, should clear the stretch as the commuters are facing difficulties, the police said. Senior Delhi police officers were at the spot monitoring the situation to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. The officers were trying to negotiate with the protesters and asking them to maintain peace.

The protesters, including women, raised slogans like Jai Shree Ram, Vande Matram, and Khali Karao Shaheen Bagh wallo ko.

“We want the roads to be cleared. They (protesters) have been sitting on protest for 50 days now. It has been causing inconvenience to us. Our children have not been able to go to school because the roads are blocked,” said Rekha Devi, a resident of Jasola.