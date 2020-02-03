Opposition all set to corner BJP on CAA

The Congress would also demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the anti-CAA protests while replying to the motion of thanks, failing which they would wal-kout, the sources added.

New Delhi: With the Union Budget over, the Opposition is now gearing up to corner the government in Parlia-ment over the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country. The Congress and the Trinam-ul have given notices to move adjournment moti-ons in both Houses for a discussion on the issue.

Not to be outdone, the BJP is also ready for a confrontation and has fielded West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, who was recently barred from campaigning by the Election Comm-ission for his communally divisive remarks, to move the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Sources in the Congress said that former party president Rahul Gandhi has been requested to open the debate on the President’s address from the Opposition.

If he does not, Leader of the Cong-ress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will speak. Congress chief whip K. Suresh and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi would move adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha to immediately discuss the anti-CAA protests.

Sources said that if Speaker Om Birla does not allow the motions to be taken up, then the party would disrupt Question Hour.

The Congress would also demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the anti-CAA protests while replying to the motion of thanks, failing which they would wal-kout, the sources added.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamul Congress has given notice under Rule 267 for suspension of business to discuss the “raging anti-CAA-NRC-NRP people’s movement in India.”

Also, for the first time the since the party was fo-rmed in 1992, the TMC will move amendments on the the motion of thanks for the President’s address.