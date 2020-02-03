Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2020 NIA finds proof of J ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA finds proof of J&K cop’s terror links in raids

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 3, 2020, 5:45 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 5:45 am IST
The police had also arrested Irfan Shafi Mir, a lawyer by profession who was accused by it as being an over-ground worker of militants.
Davinder Singh
 Davinder Singh

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of a probe into tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh’s alleged links with separatist militants on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations in the Union Territory’s Shopian district.

The official sources here said that NIA sleuths were fanned out in the militancy-infested district at dawn to raid various places including private houses and offices. They have reportedly seized incriminating material including some documents which may help the agency in its investigation into the sensational case, the sources said.

 

The raids took place a day after a 20-member NIA team arrived in Kashmir to collect more evidence against Singh who was arrested along with Syed Naveed Mus-htaq alias Naveed Babu, one of the most wanted Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants, and his accomplice Asif Ahmed Rather in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on January 11.

Singh who was posted as DSP at the Anti-Hijacking Squad at the Srinagar airport but has since been placed under suspension and the police authorities have also recommended to the government that he may be dismissed from service and the militant duo were travelling in a Hyundai i20 car along the highway connecting J&K’s twin capitals Srinagar and Jammu and were reportedly on their way to Chandigarh.

The police had also arrested Irfan Shafi Mir, a lawyer by profession who was accused by it as being an over-ground worker of militants. Subsequently, Naveed Babu’s brother Syed Irfan Ahmed was also arrested from Punjab.

The investigations done by the J&K police had reportedly revealed that Singh had accompanied militants or helped them in relocating to various parts of country on different occasions in lieu of money and other considerations. However, the Centre later asked the NIA to probe the case.

The sources said that a team of the NIA led by a DIG rank officer went to Anantnag on Saturday and held a meeting with the senior police officials there. The places which were raided by the NIA sleuths included the homes of Naveed Babu, Asif and Irfan Mir and also those of a Hizb militant Adil Pala and Khursheed Sheikh, a local resident who allegedly helped Naveed Babu in stealing four service rifles from a security picket at a FCI store in Budgam.

...
Tags: davinder singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Scindia

RSS eyes expansion in Scindia bastion

People hold placards and raise slogans during a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, in Amritsar, on Sunday. — PTI

‘Fight CAA’ in Congress manifesto

To tackle the challenge, the Indian Navy has asked other security agencies to follow protocol route for monitoring the vessels from the neighbouring country in the Indian waters.

Coastal security: Bangla vessels, ‘cause for concern’

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam minister denies virus suspect cases in state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India suspends e-visas for visitors from China

Paramedical staff screen Indians after they arrive at New Delhi airport from China’s coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan on Sunday. India airlifted the second batch of 323 Indians on Sunday from Wuhan. — PTI

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia again

People block a road near the police headquarters to protest

India temporarily suspends e-visa for Chinese, foreigners in China

India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK. (Photo: File)

Delhi High Court to rule on rapists’ delay tactics

Nirbhaya rape and murder case victim’s mother at the High Court, in New Delhi, on Sunday. — PTI

Coastal security: Bangla vessels, ‘cause for concern’

To tackle the challenge, the Indian Navy has asked other security agencies to follow protocol route for monitoring the vessels from the neighbouring country in the Indian waters.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham