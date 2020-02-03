MLAs, MLCs begin lobbying for nominated posts

Hyderabad: All the elections done with, TRS legislators and Coun-cil members who aspired for nominated posts are eagerly awaiting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to make appointments.

Just before the recently concluded elections to urban local bodies, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that MLAs and MLCs would be given the nominated posts.

To accommodate them as chairpersons of government-owned corporations, the government had brou-ght out the TS Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualific-ations (Amendment) Ordi-nance, 2019 (Ordinance 7 of 2019) to exempt the posts from the office of profit rule.

After the amendment, the Chief Minister appointed MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as the chairman of the Rythu Samanvaya Samiti.

At a recent press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao announced that he would nominate chairpersons to 28 corporations including the Rythu Samanvaya Samiti.

With the legal hurdles to their appointment cleared and the completion of all elections, including those to gram panchayats, zilla and mandal parishads panchayat raj bodies and municipalities and municipal corporations, the MLAs and MLCs are looking at the Chief Minister.

Some MLAs and MLCs are already lobbying for the nominated posts with party working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Sources close to the Chief Minister’s Office revealed that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had changed his earlier idea of appointing senior leaders as chairpersons and decided to accommodate those who were not taken in the Cabinet and those who merged with the ruling party from the Congress.

Twelve MLAs of the Congress had joined the TRS after the Assembly elections of December 2018. Of them, Ms Sabitha Indra Reddy got a berth in the Cabinet and the others are waiting for some plum posts. They are not happy with the delay.

Sources said that the Chief Minister had promised some posts to Congress MLAs including G. Venkataramana Reddy, Sudhir Reddy, Ch Lingaiah, Rohit Reddy, Haripriya Nayak, V. Venkateswara Rao and Athram Sakku when they joined the party.

Sources said that TRS MLAs Bajireddy Gover-dhan, Padma Devender Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, K.P. Vivekananda Goud, Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Rekha Nayak could get the nominated posts.