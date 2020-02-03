Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2020 ‘Fight CAA&rsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Fight CAA’ in Congress manifesto

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2020, 5:50 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 5:50 am IST
Party vows to give upto Rs 7,500 to jobless, cashback schemes for water, power.
People hold placards and raise slogans during a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, in Amritsar, on Sunday. — PTI
New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers, and challenge the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi.

In its manifesto presented by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, the party also committed to spend 25 per cent of the Budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities. The party has promised to provide free electricity up to 300 units per month.

 

Mr Chopra said Congress will open 100 Indira Canteens in the city to give subsidised meals at Rs 15.

An unemployment allowance of `5,000 for graduates and `7,500 for post graduates will be provided monthly under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, the manifesto said. The announcements come in the backdrop of promises and initiatives by its rivals AAP and BJP.

The party will challenge the CAA in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law. The party will also not implement the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR) if voted to power in Delhi. The manifesto, titled Aisi Hogi Hamari Delhi, was released at the Delhi Congress office in the presence of senior leaders Anand Sharma, manifesto committee chairman Ajay Maken, Rajiv Gowda, and Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

Tags: congress, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


