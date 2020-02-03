Nation Current Affairs 03 Feb 2020 Assam minister denie ...
Assam minister denies virus suspect cases in state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 3, 2020, 5:43 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 5:43 am IST
The clarification of the health minister came in the wake of a youth shifted to isolation ward of Guwahati Medical College Hospital.
Guwahati: Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday said that no coronavirus case has so far been reported in Assam. He however admitted that they are alert and taking all precautionary steps.

Informing that a youth from Morigaon who works in Kerala landed at the Guwahati airport with symptoms of coronavirus, sources in Guwahati Medical College Hospital said that youth was shifted to isolation ward and his blood sample has been collected for confirmation of virus.

The medical team attending the patient said that they are not sure about the coronavirus but on the basis of symptoms, he has been isolated.

Assam health minister said that there was no need to panic about. “The Centre has issued a protocol for us to follow and we have already started it. Surveillance of air passengers is under way at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport,” the minister said.

Minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika admitted that a patient with suspected infection of coronavirus has been admitted to the GMCH as precautionary measures.

“The patient who was returning from Kerala was having a very high fever. The doctors are examining and monitoring his health. However, he may not be infected by coronavirus, rather he could have small pox or dengue,” the minister of state for health and family welfare told reporters.

He said that doctors would be monitoring the health of patient till Monday and only after that they would be able to clarify whether the patient is infected with coronavirus.

Tags: himanta biswa sarma
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


