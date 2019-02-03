search on deccanchronicle.com
Yogi Adityanath to rev up BJP campaign in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Published Feb 3, 2019, 5:49 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 5:49 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The state BJP is set to plunge into the Lok Sabha election campaign by lining up national leaders, including party president Amit Shah, central ministers and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. To ca-sh in further on the Sab-arimala issue and with a view to capturing  at least one Lok Sabha seat, Yogi Adityanath will ad-dress a meeting of party workers in Pathanamt-hitta on February 12. Around 4,000 workers of Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam and Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituencies, including ‘Sakthi Kendra’ and page in-charges, will attend it.

Later, Mr Amit Shah, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law and Justice Minister Ra-vi Shankar Prasad and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Sin-gh will also campaign in the state.

 

Mr Amit Shah had formed ‘Sakthi Kendras’ in Kerala in 2018 taking a leaf out of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections targeting micro-level election managers to tone up the party.

Yogi Adityanath had  attended the Jan Raksha Yatra of former BJP st-ate president Kumm-anam Rajasekharan last year. “The programme in Pathanamthitta will gain national attention with  Adityanath’s presence. The Sabarimala is-sue will hog the limelig-ht again,”  a top BJP lea-der  said. Several progr-ammes have been envisaged by Mr Amit Shah in Kerala to secure at le-ast one Lok Sabha seat, he said.  

The other leaders will attend the meetings of ‘Sakthi Kendras’ and page in-charges of the 16 remaining Lok Sabha constituencies.

 'Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan,’ a national pr-ogramme for family co-mmunication campaign, will be organised at booth level. Women will interact with the beneficiaries of various central government schem-es and float lotuses acr-oss the country on Febr-uary 26. On February 28, Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi will hold video conferences with booth presidents across the country when each bo-oth president from an Assembly constituency will chat with him. A mega bike rally would be taken out in all As-sembly constituencies in the country on March 2.

