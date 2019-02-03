Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy dubs interim Budget as ‘poll-oriented’

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said that the interim Budget presented by in-charge finance minister Piyush Goyal was 'poll oriented'.

The 'gimmick' was unsuccessful in wooing people of the country ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Narayanasamy said, “Usually an interim Budget is presented with schemes for the remaining months of the government's tenure. But the finance minister has presented a budget with projects for at least 11 years and a number of subsides, which is clearly an attempt to woo the votes as the election is round the corner.”

The Chief Minister alleged that though Goyal had announced a number of schemes and subsidies, he was silent about the funds to implement them.

He said that the Budget did not come up with any measure in response to the demand of farmers for waiver of bank loans when his government is implementing schemes supporting farmers in Puducherry.

Continuing his attack on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for visiting government offices and giving instructions to officials, Narayansamy said she was only bringing down the image of the government and the Union Territory.

Narayanasamy said Bedi was taking a team of cameramen and videographers during her visits which reminded him of a film shooting. “All the acts of Ms Bedi and her style of functioning will be over on another three months,” he said.

Elsewhere, responding to criticism raised by Narayanasamy, Bedi said the Chief Minister should have “realised by now that his constant vituperative threats towards the Administrator and her officers on a regular basis damages the public administration in Puducherry.” It also lowers the status of the CM's office, she said.

She claimed that the visits were for quality enhancement in the way officials were serving the people.

“I wish he would inspect and visit the offices as we do. It will help him connect with the rank and file and may improve public services,” Ms Bedi said, referring to Narayanasamy.

Regarding taking along videographers, Bedi said that the visits were being recorded for the people to see and know for themselves. “It's transparent work. Nothing is hidden... everything is honest and of value to people,” she said.