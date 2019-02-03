search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Boult and Henry rattled India's top order yet again. Both have taken 2 wickets each. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs IND 5th ODI: End of innings, New Zealand need 253 runs to win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

People will hold PM responsible if anything happens to me: Anna Hazare

ANI
Published Feb 3, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his native village
Anna Hazare alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies. (Photo: DC)
 Anna Hazare alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies. (Photo: DC)

Ralegan Siddhi: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who is on the fourth day of indefinite hunger strike, said people will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible if anything were to happen to him.

Speaking to ANI, 81-year-old Hazare said, "People will remember me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire. If something happened to me, people will hold Prime Minister responsible."

 

Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his native village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

"Through Lokpal, even the Prime Minister can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him...Similarly, in Lokayukta, a Chief Minister and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That's why they don't want it. No party wants it. Lokpal Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," Hazare had told ANI earlier.

...
Tags: anna hazare, narendra modi, indefinite hunger strike, lokpal, lokayuktas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Ahmadnagar


Latest From Nation

The train originated from Jogbani in Kishanganj district and the accident took place around 4 am (Representational Image)

7 killed as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

PM to visit J-K today, to launch several developmental projects

Police superintendent Vishnu S. Warrier seizes teakwood logs that were hidden in the bushes by the smugglers on the outskirts of Jogipet village in Sirikonda mandal in Adilabad district. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: Police roll out scheme for wood smugglers

Srinivasa Reddy, 21

Three Khammam youth drown in West Godavari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
 

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

Huawei has been teasing out the new phone to the media and the teaser picture clearly shows off the folding phone in person.
 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM to visit J-K today, to launch several developmental projects

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Adilabad: Police roll out scheme for wood smugglers

Police superintendent Vishnu S. Warrier seizes teakwood logs that were hidden in the bushes by the smugglers on the outskirts of Jogipet village in Sirikonda mandal in Adilabad district. (Photo: DC)

Three Khammam youth drown in West Godavari

Srinivasa Reddy, 21

Who goodwill ambassador for leprosy meets N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Paediatric cancer cases on the rise in both Telugu states

The mortality rate of children is also increasing, along with the rise in paediatric cancer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham