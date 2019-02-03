search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Govt assures talks on giving Jyothi rights to Malayarayas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 3:03 am IST
The government would take a final decision on the issue after considering all the aspects, said Mr Surendran.
Kadakampally Surendran
 Kadakampally Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has promised to discuss the possibility of restoring the rights of lighting the Makara Jyothi to the Malayaraya community.

He was replying to a calling attention motion by Mr O. Rajagopal (BJP) in the Assembly on Friday demanding the return of the traditional rights to the Malayaraya community.

 

Mr Surendran said the Aikya Malayaraya Mah-asabha and Sree Ayya-ppa Dharma Sanghom had jointly submitted a petition to the government on the issue. The petition said that from the ancient times, the priests of Malayaraya community, who lived on the 18 mountains of Sabarimala, had been entrusted with rituals like lighting the Makara Jyothi and bathing the deity of Sree Ayyappa with honey during the Mandalam season. The Akhila Thiruvithamkur Malayaraya Mahasabha in its petition to the government had also pointed out this fact, said Mr Surendran. These rites were discontinued in the name of reforms later.

While disposing of a petition filed by Sreeni Pattathanam and Profes-sor K. D. Sudhakaran on April 25, 2011, the High Court had also observed that the Malayarayas had rights over the rituals and that these were lost in the later period, he said. The government would take a final decision on the issue after considering all the aspects, said Mr Suren-dran.

...
Tags: makara jyothi
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The so-called problematic wild elephant was recently tranquilized and relocated from Thadagam valley of Coimbatore and was released inside the dense forest of Anamalai Tiger reserve.

Tusker Chinnathambi enters rail station near Udumalpet

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the two persons under the 'Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. They were produced in court for remand. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: Bus crew sexually abuse minor in school bus, jailed

Madras high court

Remove encroachers from temple land: Madras HC

ATREE scholar Dr Sharachchandra Lele (right) at the launch of the book India's Water Futures, Emerging Ideas and Pathways.

Bengaluru: Borewells, eucalyptus sucking Arkavathy river dry, say research scholars



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
 

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

Huawei has been teasing out the new phone to the media and the teaser picture clearly shows off the folding phone in person.
 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Borewells, eucalyptus sucking Arkavathy river dry, say scholar

ATREE scholar Dr Sharachchandra Lele (right) at the launch of the book India's Water Futures, Emerging Ideas and Pathways.

Bengaluru: IAF chief chairs training meet

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa

Bengaluru: Yoga, naturopathy omission in Medicine Bill upsets students

In 2010, a three- year M.D. course in naturopathy, yoga, diet and nutrition was started at the SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and the first batch passed out in 2014.

Bengaluru: BMTC to install 1,000 more CCTV cameras

BMTC is installing CCTV cameras that are capable of live-streaming videos in 1,000 buses to ensure safety of women passengers. (Representational image)

Another name change? Modi says TMC is now Trinamool Tolabazi Tax

Modi said, 'Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata… They are abusing me because I am working against corruption.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham