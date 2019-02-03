search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP national secretary H Raja dares MDMK chief Vaiko to contest as ward councillor

Published Feb 3, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 3:20 am IST
Kalingapatti is a village panchayat in the southern district of Tirunelveli in the state.
 H. Raja

Chennai: In a renewed onslaught on MDMK chief Vaiko, BJP national secretary H. Raja dared Vaiko to contest from his native Kalingapatty ward election and prove his popularity before criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also ridiculed Vaiko as a national leader as he held press conferences in New Delhi.

“Will he win in Kalingapatty ward election? Will he become a national leader if he holds press conferences in the national capital? …. Where is Mr Modi's stature and where is Vaiko. I dare say that he (Vaiko) can't win even in his Kalingapatty ward election. You first contest and prove your popularity?” Raja said reacting to Vaiko's frequent barbs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

 This is not the first time the two had been crossing swords. During the previous occasion, taking strong exception to the MDMK chief's sharp criticism of Modi, Raja warned him to control his tongue and even warned that the BJP would not tolerate continuous attacks on the PM.

 To a question on Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chandrambaram's tweet thanking Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for “copying the Congress declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country,” Raja replied, Chidambaram is “totally dishonest in his observation. The declared statement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is: Muslims have got the first claim over the resources of the country.”

 “But it is the declaration of the BJP that the poor have the first right to resources,” Raja said and added that he had already tweeted in reply to the false and malicious claim of Chidambaram.

...
