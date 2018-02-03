search on deccanchronicle.com
With aid hike, India rebuilds ties with Nepal

Published Feb 3, 2018, 6:08 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 6:09 am IST
India is pulling out all stops to ensure that it retains its influence in its Himalayan neighbour. 
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during her visit to Kathmandu on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With a pro-China Left government set to take over power after a landslide electoral victory in Nepal, India is pulling out all stops to ensure that it retains its influence in its Himalayan neighbour. 

Visiting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj “conveyed to all political leaders of Nepal that the Government of India is looking forward to working with the democratically elected Government to take forward bilateral ties to newer heights for mutual benefit, and to support the Government of Nepal, as per its priorities, in its endeavours for rapid economic growth and development”. 

 

With China already undertaking massive economic assistance to Nepal, India, in its budget steeply hiked aid to Nepal to `650 crore for 2018-19, up from just `375 crore in the revised estimates for 2017-18.

 Ms. Swaraj also met the victorious Chairman of CPN-UML Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli who is expected to take over as the next prime minister and who is known to openly take a pro-China stand on various issues. 

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj visited Kathmandu from 1-2 February 2018.” 

EAM is the first high-level visitor from India after the successful holding of Parliamentary and first ever Provincial Assembly elections in Nepal.

