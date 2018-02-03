Uttar Pradesh DG Home Guard ‘pledges’ to build Ram temple

The video shows the pledge being administered by Azam Khan of the Muslim Karsevak Manch.

Lucknow: Even before the dust could settle over Bareilly district magistrate R. Vikkram Singh’s Facebook posts, another senior officer has now embarrassed the Yogi Adityanath government.

This time it is DG Home Guard Surya Kumar Shukla who was seen in a video clip pledging to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A 1982 batch IPS officer, Mr Shukla is seen in the video clip raising slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at an event with other unidentified leaders.

The video shows the pledge being administered by Azam Khan of the Muslim Karsevak Manch. The IPS officer pledging to construct the Ram temple is a serious matter since the temple issue is still under the consideration of the Supreme Court and Mr Shukla is a serving officer in the UP government.

Mr Shukla, meanwhile, clarified, “It was a function organised by the Muslim community to build consensus on the Ayodhya issue and I participated. The video has been tampered. What I said there was in conformity with the Supreme Court directive which favours out of court settlement”.

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Maurya, defended the officer and said that even an officer has the right to be a Ram bhakt.