search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2 college students run over in Kolkata, mob torches buses, pelt stones

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
A bus reportedly jumped signal at Chingrighata crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, killing the two youth.
Angry locals also set at least three buses on fire in anger. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Angry locals also set at least three buses on fire in anger. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: Two college students mowed down by a bus reportedly jumped signal at Chingrighata crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass (EM Bypass), an arterial road of Kolkata, on Saturday.

The two victims, who died on the spot, are boys from the locality adjacent to the bypass.

 

Soon after the incident, clashes erupted between locals and police in the area.

Agitated mob started pelting stones on cars and at the police that had rushed to the spot.

Locals also set at least three buses on fire in anger.

The police allegedly resorted to a lathicharge to control the situation and that enraged the crowd.

The stone throwing intensified and when fire engines tried to reach the spot to put out the flames, those were pelted with stones too.

According to reports, the two dead youth Biswajit Bhuiyan and Sanjay Banik, were first year college students who were apparently crossing the road to go to a shop to buy some sweets.

The local Trinamool Congress MLA, Sujit Bose, rushed to the spot but that did not help calm the anger of the agitated mob.

“The locals want a subway to cross the busy road. I have spoken to the locals to understand their problems. The government will try to help the families of the two students who died,” Hindustan Times quoted Bose as saying.

Bose added that "It was an unfortunate accident but I urge people to remain calm."

Locals complained that the accident on Saturday took place due to lack of vigil by the traffic police near the site.

Traffic has come to a halt for at least two hours on the EM Bypass that connects extreme south Kolkata to the airport via Salt Lake, Rajarhat and Newtown and the IT hub of the city.

Locals also ransacked private cars and taxis. Their anger was also directed at the police. People have been forced to get off stranded transport and walk to their destinations.

Tags: kolkata buses set on fire, bus kills two college students, mob torches buses, eastern metropolitan bypass
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mother beats one in 5,00,00 odds, gives birth to twins thrice

Misty Lang, 35, a twin herself, grew up in foster care and is not aware whether twins run in her family. (Facebook/ Misty Lang)
 

Teen couple jailed after they let rats gnaw their newborn baby

Her parents admitted to taking drugs, including crystal meth, marijuana and street drug K2. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the game

India became the first team in the history of Under-19 cricket to win four titles. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch videos, see photos: Indian team celebrations after ICC 2018 U19 World Cup glory

India became the first country to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup four times. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC 2018 Under 19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw-led India's road to triumphant final

The Indian colts played like champions throughout the tournament, and won each and every match in the tournament by a huge margin. (Photo: AFP)
 

Malaysian chef wins International Young Chef Olympiad 2018, India comes second

Lai Jia Yi was awarded the YCO 2018 Trophy and a cash prize of USD 10,000. (Facebook Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's growth story to speed up with all-round development of NE: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of Advantage Assam-Global Investors Summit’18 in Guwahati. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

15 encounters in 48 hrs, UP police arrests 24 wanted criminals, kills 1 gangster

The police also claimed to have recovered country-made arms, ammunition, motorcycle, cars apart from cash which was robbed by the criminals. (Representational Image | AFP)

PM Modi pens book 'Exam Warriors', a stress-buster for students

In his monthly radio talk - 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had requested students to celebrate examinations like festivals to reduce stress. (Photo: PTI/File)

Muslims against Ram temple in Ayodhya must go to Pak, B'desh: Shia Waqf Board

Reacting to Rizvi's remarks, Shia clerics demanded that he be arrested for trying to communalise the atmosphere. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mufti rules out revoking AFSPA in J&K, says Army 'most disciplined' force

Mufti said her government was reaching out to Kashmiri youths to wean them away from militancy. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham