search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karni vs Karni on 'Padmaavat': 'Fake’ group gave up protests, says chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 3, 2018, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 8:15 pm IST
Lokendra Singh Kalvi said his group is still opposed to 'Padmaavat' and the 'janta curfew' at theatres will continue.
Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the letter is being circulated on social media and is misleading the public. The letter is not authentic. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the letter is being circulated on social media and is misleading the public. The letter is not authentic. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jaipur: Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who spearheaded the protest against 'Padmaavat', on Saturday dismissed reports that his outfit has withdrawn protests against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film and said it must be some "fake news" circulated by a "fake Karni Sena".

Reports quoted Lokendra Singh saying, “There are many fake Karni Senas emerging in India.”

 

Lokendra Singh Kalvi and Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi added that their objection to the controversial film still stands and the protest will continue.

The clarification from the two leaders came a day after news reports said the Mumbai branch of 'Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena' had withdrawn their protest against the film.

Kalvi heads Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Gogamedi is the chief of the other group with similar name - Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

The Mumbai branch of Gogamedi's group had issued a letter to the production house behind the film, stating their protest is withdrawn after its members found that the movie glorified Rajputs.

The letter, signed by Mumbai leader Yogendra Singh, stated that the group's members watched the film and decided to withdraw the protest unconditionally.

However, Gogamedi on Saturday said no such direction was issued to the Mumbai branch. "I have issued no such direction and our protest is continuing. I have expelled all of them whose names and signatures are on the letter," he told reporters at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

"The letter is being circulated on social media and misleading the public. The letter is not authentic," he said.

The protest against the film - based on the saga of the historic battle of 13th century between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi – is spearheaded by Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief patron Kalvi.

The other group has also protested against the film over similar grounds, that the movie allegedly distorted history.

Kalvi said his group is still opposed to the film and the "janta curfew" it has imposed at movie theatres will continue.

"There were two issues: one related with faith and the other with history. The filmmaker has made changes to the film to respect the faith of the Rajput community but distortion of historic facts is still there in the film," he told reporters at a separate press conference.

He said the protest has not been withdrawn.

However, Kalvi clarified the group will not oppose the special screening of the film at a theatre in Jodhpur, where a high court judge is scheduled to watch it on Monday in connection with a case against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The controversial film had faced resistance from various Rajput groups, who accused the filmmakers of "distorting history" and showing Rani Padmini in poor light.

Historians, however, are divided whether the queen actually existed.

The film missed its December 1 release as it was stuck with the CBFC over certificate clearance issues. It finally released on January 25, with five modifications, including change in the title from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmaavat’, and multiple disclaimers.

Tags: rajput karni sena, lokendra singh kalvi, padmaavat, sukhdev singh gogamedi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dog bites UNESCO representative, FIR filed against owner

In his complaint, he mentioned the owner of the dog, Gaurav Dayal. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Global demand for designer vagina has soared by almost 50 per cent

According to leading names in the plastic surgery field, the vaginal surgery, one of the most sought-after, is officially the 'fastest growing procedure'.
 

Here's why Apple will delay major features on iOS 12 to 2019

A fresh report suggests that the Cupertino giant might be focusing on improving the performance and security of its iPhone.
 

Record-setting spacewalk ends with antenna in wrong spot

NASA Mission Control said from Houston that the antenna wound up in a position 180 degrees farther than anticipated.
 

Xiaomi launches Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus in Malaysia: price and specifications

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Blue, Black, and Gold.
 

Mother beats one in 5,00,00 odds, gives birth to twins thrice

Misty Lang, 35, a twin herself, grew up in foster care and is not aware whether twins run in her family. (Facebook/ Misty Lang)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Value friendship with India but firm on our 'sovereign rights', says China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China always values the good neighbourliness and friendship with India as 'we are each other's big neighbours and ancient civilisations'. (Photo: File)

US Air Force chief flies Made-in-India combat jet Tejas in Jodhpur

'We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces,' Goldfein said in his posts on Twitter and Facebook. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

GST Commissioner from Kanpur, 8 others arrested by CBI in bribery case

Sansar Chand, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, posted as the commissioner was nabbed by the CBI in a late-night operation spread across Kanpur and Delhi. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Tension prevails in Delhi's Khyala after Muslim girl's kin kill 23-yr-old Hindu man

23-year-old photographer, Ankit Saxena, was killed by the family of his Muslim girlfriend on Thursday evening. (Photo: Facebook| Ankit Saxena)

Modi govt targeting us with false cases to save itself, CBI its 'puppet': Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham