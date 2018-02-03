search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Assembly Speaker gets Rs 50k reimbursement for pair of spectacles

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
The Speaker had also got medical reimbursement Rs 4.25 lakh between October 5, 2016 to January 19, 2018.
reacting to the row, Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said it was on doctor's advise that the spectacles had been purchased. (Photo: File | ANI)
 reacting to the row, Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said it was on doctor's advise that the spectacles had been purchased. (Photo: File | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: A controversy has erupted over Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan purchasing a pair of spectacles for nearly Rs 50,000 and getting the amount reimbursed from the cash-starved state exchequer.

The information with regard to the costly glasses emerged on Saturday morning, a day after the presentation of the CPI(M)-led LDF government's 2018-19 Budget which advocated stringent financial discipline to tide over the crisis.

 

Replying to an RTI query by Advocate DB Binu of Kochi, the legislature secretariat has stated that the Speaker spent Rs 49,900 for spectacles - Rs 4,900 for the frame and Rs 45,000 for the lens.

The Speaker had also got medical reimbursement Rs 4.25 lakh between October 5, 2016 to January 19, 2018.

Meanwhile, reacting to the row, the Speaker said it was on doctor's advise that the spectacles had been purchased.

Binu told the news agency PTI that he had also sought the copies of the bills submitted by Sreeramakrishnan which had not been given and hence he would approach the state Information Commission against the furnishing of incomplete disclosure by the assembly secretariat.

Earlier, Health Minister KK Shylaja had landed in a controversy after she purchased spectacles worth Rs 28,000 and got it reimbursed from the exchequer.

There were also allegations that Shylaja had forged documents to claim reimbursement of medical expenses for her husband and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has begun a preliminary probe on a complaint from BJP state general secretary K Surendran.

In 2004, the then Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman had put a cap on the reimbursement of the price of spectacles frames saying it should not exceed Rs 5,000 after it was found that huge amounts were being claimed by members, Binu said.

Tags: kerala assembly speaker p sreeramakrishnan, kk shylaja, kerala assembly
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mother beats one in 5,00,00 odds, gives birth to twins thrice

Misty Lang, 35, a twin herself, grew up in foster care and is not aware whether twins run in her family. (Facebook/ Misty Lang)
 

Teen couple jailed after they let rats gnaw their newborn baby

Her parents admitted to taking drugs, including crystal meth, marijuana and street drug K2. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the game

India became the first team in the history of Under-19 cricket to win four titles. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch videos, see photos: Indian team celebrations after ICC 2018 U19 World Cup glory

India became the first country to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup four times. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC 2018 Under 19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw-led India's road to triumphant final

The Indian colts played like champions throughout the tournament, and won each and every match in the tournament by a huge margin. (Photo: AFP)
 

Malaysian chef wins International Young Chef Olympiad 2018, India comes second

Lai Jia Yi was awarded the YCO 2018 Trophy and a cash prize of USD 10,000. (Facebook Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thane: Man abused, kicked for not paying Re 1 to shopkeeper, dies

Gamne allegedly paid Re 1 less to the shopkeeper which led to an argument between the two. (Photo: Representational/File)

2 college students run over in Kolkata, mob torches buses, pelt stones

Angry locals also set at least three buses on fire in anger. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

India's growth story to speed up with holistic development of NE: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of Advantage Assam-Global Investors Summit’18 in Guwahati. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

15 encounters in 48 hrs, UP police arrests 24 wanted criminals, kills 1 gangster

The police also claimed to have recovered country-made arms, ammunition, motorcycle, cars apart from cash which was robbed by the criminals. (Representational Image | AFP)

PM Modi pens book 'Exam Warriors', a stress-buster for students

In his monthly radio talk - 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had requested students to celebrate examinations like festivals to reduce stress. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham