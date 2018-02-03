Hyderabad: Jyothi High School principal held for Deepthi’s suicide

Police said Class 9 student K Sai Deepthi left a suicide note that said she was not allowed to write the examination. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Gatla Lakshmi, principal of Jyothi High School, where a student committed suicide after she was prevented from writing an exam and made to stand outside, was arrested on Friday.

Malakajiri inspector Komaraiah said the police had booked a case after the family of the victim, K. Sai Deepthi, registered a complaint against the school.

He said cases had been filed against the principal under the IPC Section 305 (abetment to suicide) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A psychologist said kids should never be insulted, degraded or hurt as they are especially vulnerable.

Dr Diana Monterio, director and counselling psyhcologist at Hyderabad Academy of Psychology, said, “It is very important to be vigilant when delivering bad news to others, especially children. Ensure you aren’t damaging their self-esteem and sense of self.”

She said, “Never insult, degrade or hurt them as teens are especially vulnerable and can behave in ways that harm them. In this case the parents should have been informed and a solution should have been reached together which might have prevented this tragedy.” She said the solution lay in dialogue and communication and also talking to the child to prepare them for all outcomes.