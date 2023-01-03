TS attracted Rs 3.30 lakh crore investments outsmarting other cities, says KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has attracted a staggering Rs 3.30 lakh crore ($40 billion) in the last eight years in investments in the IT and ITeS sectors through ground-breaking initiatives such as TSiPASS, a single window clearance for setting up industries, said IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao.

As a consequence of these investments, Rama Rao, in a statement, claimed that the state government had generated over 22.5 lakh jobs in the private sector, and that the total investment and employment figures would be significantly higher if real estate, hospitality, mining, logistics, and other industries were included.

During a meeting on Monday, Rama Rao directed officials from the IT, industries, and commerce departments to prepare a report on all sectors' investments, while stating that the Telangana government's revolutionary policies, industrial parks, transparent governance, and TS-iPASS, all of which align with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's vision, aided in attracting investments.

According to him, the state government identified 14 priority sectors and appointed directors to each of them. Further, he stated that through constant engagement with companies eager to invest, details on the state government's trailblazing policies and world-class infrastructure accessible here were presented, which helped in attracting investments.

He commended the officials of the two departments and urged them to work with the same spirit to attract investments into the state. At the meeting, various activities that would be undertaken by the two departments, as well as projects that are scheduled to be inaugurated were discussed. Rama Rao expressed delight at the enormous number of jobs created as a result of the investments, claiming that Hyderabad had outsmarted other cities that had previously took the lead position in creating employment opportunities.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, principal secretary of IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, TSIIC VC and MD E.V. Narsimha Reddy and directors of various wings under the IT and Industries departments were present at the meeting.