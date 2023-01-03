  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2023 Telangana HC directs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC directs Kanugolu to appear before CCS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:58 am IST
Justice K. Surender Reddy, disposing of the plea, directed Kanugolu to appear before Cyber Crimes ACP, CCS Hyderabad, on January 8 for questioning. (File Photo: PTI)
 Justice K. Surender Reddy, disposing of the plea, directed Kanugolu to appear before Cyber Crimes ACP, CCS Hyderabad, on January 8 for questioning. (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court declined to issue a stay order into a police probe against Congress political strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who was booked by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) for uploading a video in which pictures of the Chief Minister and his family members were morphed with comedians to project them in a bad light.

The video was uploaded on a Facebook page titled ‘Telangana Galam’. Kanugolu sought that the FIR be quashed and notices issued to him be set aside.

Justice K. Surender Reddy, disposing of the plea, directed Kanugolu to appear before Cyber Crimes ACP, CCS Hyderabad, on January 8 for questioning.

The judge also directed the police not to take coercive steps or harass him.

Kanugolu is also incharge of the Congress war room, set up at Inorbit Mall in Madhapur and is alleged to be responsible for uploading more defamatory content against the BRS.

The police raided the office in the mall and arrested three staffers for posting inappropriate content against the BRS and issued notices to them under Section 41A of the CrPC.

The police issued the notices to Mallu Ravi as Kanugolu is not a Hyderabad resident.

...
Tags: telangana high court, congress leader sunil kanugolu, hyderabad central crime station, inorbit mall, telangana galam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chandrasekhar Rao was having contacts with leaders of Anantapur ever since he was the in-charge minister during the TD rule of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo: DC)

Activists ask BRS to make its stand clear on irrigation facility for Rayalaseema

According to Jawaharnagar police, Brijesh Kumar and his younger cousin Prince Kumar stole Rs 17,500 from Brijesh's father Sanjay Kumar's cupboard and fled the house on Monday morning after being reprimanded by his father. While Brijesh attends Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Prince Kumar studies at Pragathi High School. (Representational image)

Class X students go missing after stealing money from their home

The CM began his speech to the lusty cheers from the youth and announced that the monthly pension for social security was enhanced to Rs 2,750 to benefit the aged persons, widows, those who were involved in various occupations and those suffering from chronic health problems. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan asks poor not to trust 'capitalist' TD, JS

The loan will be extended from the Tobacco Growers’ Welfare Fund and will benefit 28,112 grower members. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Centre extends interest-free loan to AP tobacco growers



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'PM proved right: Will Congress apologise?'

Will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation?: Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Cinema hall owner can determine whether food from outside be permitted: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Delhi woman's death in new year road accident: Court remands 5 in police custody

Screengrab of the video showing the woman being dragger by a car. (Photo: Twitter)

Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna (Image credit: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->