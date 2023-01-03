Telangana HC directs Kanugolu to appear before CCS

Justice K. Surender Reddy, disposing of the plea, directed Kanugolu to appear before Cyber Crimes ACP, CCS Hyderabad, on January 8 for questioning. (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court declined to issue a stay order into a police probe against Congress political strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who was booked by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) for uploading a video in which pictures of the Chief Minister and his family members were morphed with comedians to project them in a bad light.

The video was uploaded on a Facebook page titled ‘Telangana Galam’. Kanugolu sought that the FIR be quashed and notices issued to him be set aside.

Justice K. Surender Reddy, disposing of the plea, directed Kanugolu to appear before Cyber Crimes ACP, CCS Hyderabad, on January 8 for questioning.

The judge also directed the police not to take coercive steps or harass him.

Kanugolu is also incharge of the Congress war room, set up at Inorbit Mall in Madhapur and is alleged to be responsible for uploading more defamatory content against the BRS.

The police raided the office in the mall and arrested three staffers for posting inappropriate content against the BRS and issued notices to them under Section 41A of the CrPC.

The police issued the notices to Mallu Ravi as Kanugolu is not a Hyderabad resident.