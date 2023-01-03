  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2023 Statement made by a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:49 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 11:49 am IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: A statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even when applying the principle of collective responsibility, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said no additional restrictions against free speech can be imposed except those mentioned under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

"Statement made by a minister even if traceable to any affairs of state or protecting the government cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even applying the principle of collective responsibility.

"Fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) can be exercised even against other instrumentalities other than the state," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, said.

Justice B V Nagarathna, who was also part of the bench, wrote a separate judgement and said freedom of speech and expression is a much needed right so that citizens are well informed and educated on governance.

She said hate speech strikes at the foundational values by making society unequal and also attacks citizens from diverse backgrounds especially "in a country like us that is 'Bharat'."

The judgement came on a question of whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression. 

...
Tags: supreme court of india, 2016 demonetisation, freedom of speech and expression, statement made by minister
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna
Big boost for Modi govt as SC upholds demonetisation in 4-1 verdict

Latest From Nation

I called Venugopal and told him about this. I have also filed a complaint with the cyber police. I do not know the intention of the caller. But as I found something is not correct, I have filed a complaint with the police, Khader (in picture) said. — DC Image

Mangalore MLA lodges complaint against ‘nuisance’ caller

The police said that since the area was at the border of the two states, devotees from Andhra Pradesh travelled in their boats on the Penna River, and this led to friction among those operating boats to transport devotees. (Representational image))

AP, TS boat operators fight over transporting devotees in Somasila

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd leg from Delhi, to enter UP by afternoon

Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar (File image)

BRS has emptied state coffers, alleges BJP's Prabhakar



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Big boost for Modi govt as SC upholds demonetisation in 4-1 verdict

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice S.A. Nazeer amid pronouncement of its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging the Central Government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (PTI)

Wrong to say SC has upheld demonetisation, verdict does not deal with outcomes: Cong

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo: PTI)

'PM proved right: Will Congress apologise?'

Will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation?: Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

Delhi woman's death in new year road accident: Court remands 5 in police custody

Screengrab of the video showing the woman being dragger by a car. (Photo: Twitter)

Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna (Image credit: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->