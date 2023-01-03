  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2023 PM Modi asks scienti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi asks scientific community to make India "laboratory of advanced sciences"

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2023, 9:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 9:39 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment', via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment', via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on the country's scientific community to make India "a laboratory of advanced science" in its 75th year of Independence. He outlined the vision for science for the next 25 years, urging researchers to make the country self-reliant and focus on converting their knowledge to bring about change in everyday life.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 108th Indian Science Congress via video conference on the premises of Nagpur University, the PM said that development in science should be aimed at fulfilling India’s needs and this should be the inspiration for the scientific community.

"The country is now ranked 40th on the Global Innovation Index 2022, up from the 81st rank in 2015. India is among the top three nations in the world in terms of the number of PhDs and start-up ecosystems. The scientific developments should ultimately make the country ‘atmanirbhar’," he said.

Pointing out issues that will pave the way for the development of science in the nation, the PM said that fulfilling India’s requirements should be the root of all inspiration for the entire scientific community. He endorsed the need for the scientific community to focus on working on a National Hydrogen Mission and stressed the need to manufacture critical equipment like electrolysers in India to make it a success.

Mr Modi cited the country’s growing energy needs and urged the scientific community to forge such innovations in the field as may benefit the country. Since India is home to 17–18 per cent of the world's population, the progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, he said.

This year, the five-day ISC session underway at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is celebrating its centenary. Its theme is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment" and will showcase achievements made by women scientists as well as young innovators across the country. It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving these goals.

The PM pointed out that women’s participation in extramural research has doubled over the last eight years. "Women-led development is one of the high-priority subjects taken up by the government. Through the Mudra Yojana, women have showcased their strength in businesses and small industries. Women’s participation in the field of extramural research and development has doubled -- the increasing participation of women is proof that women and science are both progressing in the nation," he said.

Mr Modi also stressed on strengthening scientific processes, focusing on emerging areas such as quantum technologies, data sciences, the development of new vaccines, stepping up efforts on surveillance for newer diseases, and encouraging youngsters to take up research.

The Prime Minister also made a strong pitch for creating an institutional framework and a mentor-mentee (guru-shishya) system that could build upon the successes of talent hunts and hackathons to attract youngsters to science.

He urged researchers to focus on quantum computing and emerge as world leaders in the upcoming field.

"India is moving fast in the direction of quantum computers, chemistry, communication, sensors, cryptography and new materials," Mr Modi said as he urged young researchers and scientists to gain expertise in the quantum field and become leaders.

He urged researchers to include subjects such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality in their list of priorities. Mr Modi said: "India is taking several initiatives in the field of semiconductors. New innovations will be required in the field of semiconductors. Should we not think in the direction to make the country future-ready in this field?"

Mr Modi also stressed on the need to promote research and development to prepare new vaccines.

"Today we are living in such an era when humanity is facing the threat of new diseases. We have to identify diseases well in time through integrated disease surveillance and take measures to deal with them. Different ministries will have to work together to achieve this goal," he said.

...
Tags: narendra modi, indian science congress, national hydrogen mission, nagpur university


Related Stories

PM Modi to address 108th Science Congress on Jan 3 virtually
Big boost for Modi govt as SC upholds demonetisation in 4-1 verdict

Latest From Nation

Businessman Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy

Bizman arrested for cocaine possession gets bail

Telangana chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

BRS warns leaders to tread cautiously on bifurcation issues

Chief paediatrician and neonatologist Dr R. Deepthi recommends vaccination for children with vulnerabilities like congenital lung problems, congenital heart diseases, cystic fibrosis, interstitial fibrosis etc. Congenital refers to the disease being present in them since birth. If such kids contract Covid-19 they will be affected very severely, Dr Deepthi said. (File photo: DC)

Experts recommend Covid vax for at-risk under-12 kids

Justice K. Surender Reddy, disposing of the plea, directed Kanugolu to appear before Cyber Crimes ACP, CCS Hyderabad, on January 8 for questioning. (File Photo: PTI)

Telangana HC directs Kanugolu to appear before CCS



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Constitution a living document, capable of incorporating changing aspirations: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the inauguration of 'Samvidhan Udyan' at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Wrong to say SC has upheld demonetisation, verdict does not deal with outcomes: Cong

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo: PTI)

'PM proved right: Will Congress apologise?'

Will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation?: Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Delhi woman's death in new year road accident: Court remands 5 in police custody

Screengrab of the video showing the woman being dragger by a car. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->