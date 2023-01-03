Jain leaders meet Owaisi

Representatives from various city temples and sthanakas thanked MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for extending support for their demand against the Jharkhand government’s decision. (Twitter/@pathan_sumaya)

Hyderabad: Expressing gratitude to MIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi for backing nationwide demonstrations by Jains against Jharkhand government’s decision to convert the Jain faith’s Teerth Sammed Shikharji into a tourist place, leaders representing Jain Samaj met him at his party office in Darussalam.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Soudharm Bhandari from Samaj said that representatives from various city temples and sthanakas thanked him for extending support for their demand against the Jharkhand government’s decision.

“Since our temples are sacred to us, we are fighting to protect them. Once temples are declared tourist spots, hotels will emerge and these establishments will lead to all kinds of vices. There is always a possibility of these businesses selling mutton and alcohol. Hence we have urged the MP to raise the issue in the Parliament,” he explained.