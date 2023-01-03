  
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan asks officials to provide basic amenities at housing colonies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the housing officials to ensure that amenities like power, water and drainage are ready by the time the construction work is completed in the upcoming housing colonies in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on housing with its minister Jogi Ramesh, municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh and senior officials here on Monday, the CM said officials must talk to the beneficiaries and arrange power connection once the construction reaches a specific stage.

As for the stalling of construction of some houses due to court litigations, the CM said the officials must try and resolve the issues early. “If some court cases persisted vis-à-vis land etc, look for alternative sites and go ahead with construction to avoid any delay in handover of the homes to the beneficiaries,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The officials briefed the CM on the progress of the house constructions and said the works were going on at a brisk pace. So far, the government spent Rs 6,435 crore for this purpose in the current fiscal, in addition to the construction of houses under the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The officials said they were visiting the layouts and monitoring the progress of construction works. In December alone, they inspected the layouts four times.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jogi ramesh, jagananna housing colonies
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


