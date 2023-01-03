  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2023 Centre approves Rs 6 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre approves Rs 6,500 cr loans for TS, Rs 12,000 cr for AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2023, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 1:16 am IST
The TS government has already garnered Rs 29,500 crore through the auction of bonds by the Reserve Bank of India in the first nine months of this fiscal, from April t December. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The TS government has already garnered Rs 29,500 crore through the auction of bonds by the Reserve Bank of India in the first nine months of this fiscal, from April t December. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Hyderabad: In further relief to the Telangana state government, the Centre on Monday allowed it to raise Rs 6,572 crore loans through auction of bonds for the last quarter of the financial year, January-March 2022-23.

The Centre also approved Rs 12,000 crore loans for Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

The TS government has already garnered Rs 29,500 crore through the auction of bonds by the Reserve Bank of India in the first nine months of this fiscal, from April t December. With the fresh approval, the TS government will close the fiscal with total loans of Rs 36,072 crore.

The TS government was eligible to borrow Rs 54,000 crore for this fiscal as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act based on its Gross State Domestic Product. However, the Centre imposed restrictions on loans, citing huge off-Budget borrowings of the state government. These loans were raised through various corporations with the state government standing guarantee.

The Centre cut down the loan limit to Rs 36,000 crore for this fiscal, which resulted in a shortfall of Rs 18,000 crore for the state government.

...
Tags: auction of bonds, fundraising, gross state domestic product, central government loans
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Rao was addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan after admitting leaders from Andhra Pradesh into the BRS. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

KCR promises all TS schemes across India if BRS comes to power at Centre

Several elected representatives from AP, TS and other states offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on the Vaikunta Ekadasi eve. (DC File Image)

VIPs throng Tirumala temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Along with Rohin Reddy, those detained included K. Vinay Reddy, PCC general secretary. (Photo by arragement)

Sarpanchas issue: Rohin Reddy detained near Pragathi Bhavan

Former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (DC)

Sarpanchas issue: Uttam demands white paper over funds flow



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi woman's death in new year road accident: Court remands 5 in police custody

Screengrab of the video showing the woman being dragger by a car. (Photo: Twitter)

Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna (Image credit: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)

Child killed, 4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri

Visual from the explosion spot (ANI)

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->