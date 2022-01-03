Fall in new Covid cases in Telangana

The low caseload appears to be a result of a low testing rate that stood at 21,679 on Sunday, compared to 28,886 on Saturday. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported a fall in new Covid cases with the health department saying 274 fresh instances of Coronavirus infections were found in the state, compared to 317 on Saturday. The low caseload appears to be a result of a low testing rate that stood at 21,679 on Sunday, compared to 28,886 on Saturday.

The department also reported an increase in Omicron cases with five more confirmed infections found in international air passengers who had over the past few days from not-at-risk countries. This takes the known cases of Omicron variant infections to 84 in the state. Of these, around 44 people have recovered.

It said there were 3,779 active Covid cases of whom 1,210 were being treated in hospitals. Active cases have been rising over the past week with the department reporting 3,417 such cases on December 27, which rose to 3,779 on January 2.

Despite the steep fall in testing on Sunday, the new cases reported in Hyderabad city, and the rest of the GHMC area, fell only marginally, from 217 that were reported on Saturday to 212 on Sunday.

The GHMC area continues to dominate the Covid infection map in the state, as it has been from the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

Ranga Reddy district reported the second-highest number of cases at 18, followed by 17 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Rising trend

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has been increasing over the past week.

Dec. 27: 3,417

Dec. 28: 3,459

Dec. 29: 3,490

Dec. 30: 3,563

Dec. 31: 3,650

Jan. 1: 3,733

Jan. 2: 3,779