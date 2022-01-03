Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2022 Fall in new Covid ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fall in new Covid cases in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2022, 12:37 am IST
The low caseload appears to be a result of a low testing rate that stood at 21,679 on Sunday
The low caseload appears to be a result of a low testing rate that stood at 21,679 on Sunday, compared to 28,886 on Saturday. (PTI)
 The low caseload appears to be a result of a low testing rate that stood at 21,679 on Sunday, compared to 28,886 on Saturday. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported a fall in new Covid cases with the health department saying 274 fresh instances of Coronavirus infections were found in the state, compared to 317 on Saturday. The low caseload appears to be a result of a low testing rate that stood at 21,679 on Sunday, compared to 28,886 on Saturday.

The department also reported an increase in Omicron cases with five more confirmed infections found in international air passengers who had over the past few days from not-at-risk countries. This takes the known cases of Omicron variant infections to 84 in the state. Of these, around 44 people have recovered.

 

It said there were 3,779 active Covid cases of whom 1,210 were being treated in hospitals. Active cases have been rising over the past week with the department reporting 3,417 such cases on December 27, which rose to 3,779 on January 2.

Despite the steep fall in testing on Sunday, the new cases reported in Hyderabad city, and the rest of the GHMC area, fell only marginally, from 217 that were reported on Saturday to 212 on Sunday.

The GHMC area continues to dominate the Covid infection map in the state, as it has been from the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

 

Ranga Reddy district reported the second-highest number of cases at 18, followed by 17 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Rising trend

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has been increasing over the past week.

Dec. 27: 3,417

Dec. 28: 3,459

Dec. 29: 3,490

Dec. 30: 3,563

Dec. 31: 3,650

Jan. 1: 3,733

Jan. 2: 3,779

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, omicron variant
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man assists a child to use hand sanitizer as a precaution against coronavirus before entering at an Industrial exhibition in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 33,750 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

A health worker checks a box containing the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 Coronavirus to be given to youths between the age of 15 to 18, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 2, 2022. Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Over 6.35 lakh teens register on CoWIN for Covid vaccination

Doctors protest outside JJ hospital over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and other issues, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Delay in PG admission to deprive country of 80k medicos

The Hyderabad city police’ annual report showed that out of the 328 rape cases reported in the commissionerate. (Photo: DC/File)

Crimes against women on rise in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Samantha’s ‘not so’ special song

Samantha from the film 'Pushpa'.
 

Watch: 'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss India) speaks to reporters after winning the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (AFP)
 

Keep advising my daughters to not stress over being compared, says A.R. Rahman

A R Rahman with his daughters, Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. (Photo: Instagram)
 

A lesson for Ayushmann on gender-fluidity

Ayushmann Khurana on the cover of a magazine (Photo credit: Instagram)
 

Mandi biryani replacing the popular Hyderabadi biryani?

Food lovers from the Old City are going crazy as they have to travel all the way to the new city for enjoying the Arabian dish. (Representational Image. DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fresh curbs in West Bengal from today till January 15

Besides 50% capacity has been fixed in daily workforce in all public and private offices with the option of work from home, presence in shopping malls, market complexes, cinema and theatre halls, restaurants and bars up to 10 pm. (Representational Photo:PTI)

India's Covid vaccination programme one of world's most successful: Govt

India has covered over 65 per cent of its eligible population with second dose of vaccine. (PTI Photo)

Vaishno Devi stampede: Authorities tighten arrangements, pilgrims flock to shrine

The stampede at the shrine occurred at 2.15 AM near a relatively narrow passage at gate number 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine where devotees usually arrive round the clock after trekking for 13 km from the Katra base camp. (PTI Photo)

Take measures to avoid mixing-up of vaccines: Health ministry on children vaccination

A health worker sorts vials at a COVID-19 testing site amid concern over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Previous regimes protected criminals, Yogi govt jails them: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->