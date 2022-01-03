AP teenagers to start getting jabs from today

Health and family welfare state commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that nearly 19 lakh ANMs would administer the vaccine in their secretariat limits at the doorsteps of teenagers. (Representational Image/PTI)

VIIJAYAWADA: Teenagers in the 15-18 years age-group will start getting Covid vaccination doses across the state from Monday.

The state government has readied 40 lakh Covaxin doses to be administered on teenagers in the first phase that concludes on January 7.

The state health department has directed all district collectors and officials to make arrangements in line with the Union government guidelines.

AP public health and family welfare director, Dr G Hymavathi issued a circular in this regard and stated that only Covaxin would be available. She said booster doses would be given to healthcare and frontline workers who had taken the second dose at least 39 weeks before January 10. Senior citizens with co-morbidities would be given booster doses from January 10 under medical advice. Individuals have to register on the CoWin portal.

Health and family welfare state commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that nearly 19 lakh ANMs would administer the vaccine in their secretariat limits at the doorsteps of teenagers.

Krishna district joint collector L Sivasankar said that Covaxin will be administered on the teenagers at their nearest primary health centre. The JC held a review meeting with health officials on going about the programme.

Sivasankar said that there are about 2.2 lakh vaccine doses in Krishna district. He said that till now 36.05 lakh people have taken the first dose and 28.15 lakh were given the second dose.