PM Modi tells Congress to protest against Pakistan

Bengaluru / Tumakuru: Facing unprecedented protests over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came down heavily against the opposition Congress party, and its allies, saying that agitators should instead protest against Pakistan for its atrocities on religious minorities during the last 70 years.

Addressing a public gathering at the Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on Thursday, the Prime Minister stressed that protection of prosecuted religious minorities in neighbouring countries was India’s national responsibility.

“These religious minorities seek refuge in India. I want to tell them those who are protesting against the CAA that if they have guts, they should expose Pakistan and its misdeeds before the world,” Mr Modi said.

Criticizing the manner in which opposition parties and non-political organisations are holding protests against CAA across the country, Mr Modi suggested that those who really want to protest, should organise them in favour of Dalits and religious minorities who have sought refuge in India.

“From time to time, religious minorities have faced humiliation in Pakistan which has unleashed atrocities on Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, forcing thousands of them to take shelter in India. But the Congress and its friends have not uttered a single word against Pakistan,” Mr Modi remarked.

He also raised the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that his government was “committed to neutralizing terrorism in the country”.

The abrogation of Article 370 was an effort to remove the fear of terror and uncertainty in the minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that the government was firm on ushering in development in the valley.

The Prime Minister was speaking after paying tributes to Shivakumara Swamiji, prominent Lingayat pontiff of the Siddaganga Math, who passed away on January, 2019.