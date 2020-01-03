Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 PM Modi tells Congre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi tells Congress to protest against Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:10 am IST
Says India’s duty to protect minorities in neighbourhood.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bengaluru / Tumakuru: Facing unprecedented protests over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came down heavily against the opposition Congress party, and its allies, saying that agitators should instead protest against Pakistan for its atrocities on religious minorities during the last 70 years.

Addressing a public gathering at the Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on Thursday, the Prime Minister stressed that protection of prosecuted religious minorities in neighbouring countries was India’s national responsibility.

 

“These religious minorities seek refuge in India. I want to tell them those who are protesting against the CAA that if they have guts, they should expose Pakistan and its misdeeds before the world,” Mr Modi said.

Criticizing the manner in which opposition parties and non-political organisations are holding protests against CAA across the country, Mr Modi suggested that those who really want to protest, should organise them in favour of Dalits and religious minorities who have sought refuge in India.

“From time to time, religious minorities have faced humiliation in Pakistan which has unleashed atrocities on Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, forcing thousands of them to take shelter in India. But the Congress and its friends have not uttered a single word against Pakistan,” Mr Modi remarked.

He also raised the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that his government was “committed to neutralizing terrorism in the country”.

The abrogation of Article 370 was an effort to remove the fear of terror and uncertainty in the minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that the government was firm on ushering in development in the valley.

The Prime Minister was speaking after paying tributes to Shivakumara Swamiji, prominent Lingayat pontiff of the Siddaganga Math, who passed away on January, 2019.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, caa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The hospital rushed an ambulance after they came to know that the relatives were carrying the body on their shoulders.

Kin carry woman’s body on shoulder for five km in Odisha

Bipin Rawat.

Common Air Defence Command soon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Cold war over Tirumala ex-chief priest turns ugly

The protesting faculties, who have been demanding to address anomalies in pay and perks under 7th Pay Commission, would stop reporting to their duty from January 9, Rakesh Malavya, president of state unit of Central Medical Teachers’ Association told reporters here on Thursday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1,000 medical college teachers quit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana government takes help of artificial intelligence projects

Intel India country head Nivruti Rai talks to Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday. (Photo: S.Surender Reddy)

Blame game rages over death of children at Rajasthan hospital

A mother waits for treatment of her child at JK Lone hospital in Kota district in Rajasthan, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. At least 100 infants have died at the government-run hospital in the past month. (PTI Photo)

DMK alleges local body polls' results not being declared where party won

A DMK delegation led by Stalin met Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy to complain about the results not being declared at some constituencies. (Photo: ANI)

This Chandigarh bureaucrat is helping Indian women with runaway husbands

A lifelong bureaucrat with a taste for the fine print, Kabiraj realised the law would allow him to suspend - and even cancel - the passports of overseas Indian men who had misled their wives. (Photo: NDTV)

'Detained by police after I tried to visit grandfather's grave': Iltija Mufti

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said 'the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit'. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham