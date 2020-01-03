New dates for Japan meet to be announced soon

New Delhi: After cancellation of its annual summit with Japan that was to be held in Guwahati from December 15 to 17, India on Thursday expressed confidence that the new dates for the same would be finalised very soon in consultation with the Japanese side.

It may be recalled that due to the violent protests that rocked Assam in December due to the CAA controversy, India had announced cancellation of its annual summit with Japan that was to have been held in Guwahati from December 15 to 17.

With that, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s scheduled visit to India for the Summit had also been cancelled.

While the dates had then been officially announced by India, Guwahati had never been announced as the venue officially although preparations had been made to hold it there.

On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We are in touch with the Japanese side through diplomatic channels. We do hope that very soon, we will come to the finalisation of the date. It is an annual mechanism, the Summit that was supposed to be held in December, that is the one that is getting postponed. All these matters will be in discussion with the Japanese side.”