Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 Mayawati tells Priya ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mayawati tells Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kota, check infant deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:24 am IST
Experts team from Jodhpur to visit Kota hospital.
Infants undergo treatment at the JK Lone hospital in Kota district on Thursday. At least 104 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month. (PTI)
 Infants undergo treatment at the JK Lone hospital in Kota district on Thursday. At least 104 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month. (PTI)

NewDelhi/Lucknow /Jaipur: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s enthusiastic campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC in Uttar Pradesh has led to some political heartburn for BSP supremo Mayawati, who on Thursday sought to target the Congress over the deaths of 104 children in Kota in party-ruled Rajasthan, and asked why the “woman Congress general secretary” was not visiting the state and the victims’ mothers.

“It is very sad that the Congress general secretary is keeping mum on the deaths of 100 children in the Kota hospital. It would have been better if like Uttar Pradesh, she would have met the mothers of the children who have died in the hospital, due to the apathy of the government of her party in the state,” Ms Mayawati tweeted on Thursday.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in attacking the Congress over the infant deaths at a Kota hospital, saying Ms Vadra should have gone there instead of “playing politics” in UP. Other BJP leaders also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over the 100-plus deaths in December at J.K. Lon Hospital in Kota.

In a tweet on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the deaths should not be politicised.

After 104 deaths, Centre readies team for Kota
The Centre has decided to send a high-level team comprising experts from AIIMS, Jodhpur, and health economists to Kota. The BSP chief said that the attitude of the Ashok Gehlot government was condemnable as it has mismanaged the situation of the 104 children deaths in Kota and still remains irresponsible and unsympathetic to the situation.

The BSP supremo further asked the people of Uttar Pradesh to remain alert about the Congress’ political opportunism, and especially of Vadra.

“If the Congress general secretary does not go and meet the Kota families who are affected by the tragedy, then her outreach towards victims in Uttar Pradesh would be considered political opportunism, from which the public of Uttar Pradesh is advised to stay alert,” she said.

While the BSP aligned with the SP and the RLD for the general election, the Congress fought separately and had won only one seat — that of Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

It might be recalled that Vadra was launched into politics and made the AICC general secretary in charge of eastern UP barely months before the Lok Sabha polls. Then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said her long-term goal was to revive the party ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

Mayawati’s comments right after Vadra made some aggressive visits to UP after the anti-CAA protests and made efforts to meet the families of the victims may indicate her political insecurity about the new woman leader on the horizon. The BSP has always kept itself politically equidistant from the Congress and the BJP.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, targeting the Congress over the Kota deaths, said: “The deaths of 104 innocent children is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching. The death of children is a blot on a civilised society, human values and feelings... It is extremely sad that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite being women, are not able to understand the sorrow of the mothers.” He said it would have been better “had Priyanka met and consoled the aggrieved mothers instead of indulging in politics in UP”.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia have also criticised the Congress-led government in Rajasthan over the functioning of the state-run JK Lone hospital in Kota, where 104 infants have died since the beginning of December.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is an MP from Kota, had also expressed concern.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the deaths should not be politicised and invited Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to visit the hospital and see the “best” facilities offered there.

Gehlot said his government is sensitive to the issue of death of sick infants at the Kota hospital.

“There should no politics over the issue. Infant mortality at this hospital is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. It is our top priority that mothers and children remain in good health,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Gehlot claimed that the first ICU for children in Rajasthan was established by the Congress government in 2003. “We also established an ICU for children in Kota in 2011,” he added.

“We are ready to improve medical services in the state through discussions and cooperation with an expert team from the Centre,” he said.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, mayawati


Latest From Nation

The hospital rushed an ambulance after they came to know that the relatives were carrying the body on their shoulders.

Kin carry woman’s body on shoulder for five km in Odisha

Bipin Rawat.

Common Air Defence Command soon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Cold war over Tirumala ex-chief priest turns ugly

The protesting faculties, who have been demanding to address anomalies in pay and perks under 7th Pay Commission, would stop reporting to their duty from January 9, Rakesh Malavya, president of state unit of Central Medical Teachers’ Association told reporters here on Thursday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1,000 medical college teachers quit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Water-logged roads remind citizens of July

Heavy rains on Thursday evening flooded the roads. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Activists seek CBI probe on Hussainsagar funds

“Over the last decade, a lot of foreign funds have been pushed into the lake. Japan, Australia and the Netherlands have together given close to Rs 700 crore. The amount of money has not translated into any action,” said Prof Purushottam Reddy, a city-based environmentalist.

Hyderabad: ‘Set up women university in Secretariat’

The activists recommended that the space where the old Secretariat stands be used “wisely for development of Telangana women” instead of selling it out for commercial establishments.

IIT-Hyderabad set to help Telangana govt carry out research on AI

IIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad pays homage to CAA protesters

Mujahid Hashmi, secretary of the Awami Majlis e Amal said people have come forward to safeguard the Constitution and secular fabric of the nation. The government does not tolerate this unity shown by the people of different communities during the agitation and has used excessive force to quieten dissenting voices. (File photo) (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik) (PTI12_30_2019_000142A)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham