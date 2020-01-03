Kin carry woman’s body on shoulder for five km in Odisha

The hospital rushed an ambulance after they came to know that the relatives were carrying the body on their shoulders.

BHAWANIPATNA: Family members of a deceased woman on Wednesday night carried her body on shoulder for five kilometres from Odisha’s Kalahandi District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to their village after the hospital authorities allegedly denied a hearse van, reports said on Thursday.

According to reports, Kuni Nayak of Barapali village under Lanjigarh block of the district was admitted to the DHH on Tuesday after she complained of high fever. However, she died while undergoing treatment last night.

Subsequently, the bereaved family members requested the hospital authorities to provide them a hearse van to take the body to their village. However, Nayak’s family members alleged that despite a prolonged wait they did not get the hearse van. With no alternative, Nayak’s family members carried Kuni’s body on their shoulders and walked towards the village. After DHH authorities came to know about the incident, they immediately sent an ambulance. But, as Nayak’s family members had already covered a distance of 5 kilometres, they denied taking the vehicle to transport her body home.

Hospital authorities were yet to comment in connection with the incident. It may be noted that like all state-run health institutions, the DHH have been brought under Mo Sarkar or My Government initiative for better and timely delivery of services. In October last, transformation and initiatives department secretary had also visited the hospital in October to review the healthcare system. However, the death of Kuni Nayak and the subsequent development has raised doubts on the implementation of the much-hyped initiative in the hospital.