In Madhya Pradesh, 1,000 medical college teachers quit

The protesting faculties, who have been demanding to address anomalies in pay and perks under 7th Pay Commission, would stop reporting to their duty from January 9, Rakesh Malavya, president of state unit of Central Medical Teachers’ Association told reporters here on Thursday.

Bhopal: Around 1,000 teachers of six government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh have resigned in the last 48 hours demanding the state government to announce a clear-cut promotion policy for them.

He said that 2,300 more teachers of other medical colleges in MP would join the stir and will resign to press for the demand for a ‘clear-cut promotion policy’ for the teachers of medical colleges in the state.

Medical services were going to be hit following the stir the faculties of medical colleges.